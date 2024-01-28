Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal on the power-play and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

It's the third time in the last five games Draisaitl has produced at least three points. With the Oilers on a 16-game win streak, second-longest in NHL history, the 28-year-old has predictably been at the heart of the team's surge with 10 goals and 23 points. With 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 45 games on the season, Draisaitl is on pace for his fifth career 100-point campaign.