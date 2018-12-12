Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in triumph

Draisaitl dazzled to the tune of a goal and two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 6-4 road win over the Avalanche.

With 16 goals and 21 assists through 31 games, Draisaitl is performing as expected given that he was the third overall pick from the 2014 draft. The German is a stud in his own right, but he gets to play with world-class pivot Connor McDavid to remain in the elite class of fantasy wingers.