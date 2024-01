Draisaitl tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 3-1 early in the second period, beating John Gibson with a one-timer from a nearly impossible angle, before adding a pair of assists on Warren Foegele and Brett Kulak goals later in the Oilers' blowout win. Draisaitl now has goals in three straight games and five of his last six contests. The 28-year-old center is up to 17 goals and 40 points through 34 games this season.