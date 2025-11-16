Draisaitl scored the overtime winner and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

After having a hand in a pair of Connor McDavid tallies during regulation, Draisaitl took matters into his own hands in OT, snapping a shot from the slot past Frederik Andersen just 19 seconds into the extra frame. It was Draisaitl's first GWG of the season, but likely not his last -- he had 11 winners in 2024-25, and he's reached double digits in that category four times in the last six seasons. Through his first 20 games of 2025-26, the 30-year-old superstar has 13 goals and 23 points.