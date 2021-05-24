Draisaitl scored twice on six shots, dished an assist, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Draisaitl's pair of first-period tallies gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. He added a helper on Zack Kassian's second-period goal to restore a two-goal advantage. Draisaitl had been kept quiet in the first two games of the first-round series, but even a strong effort Sunday wasn't enough. The Oilers will face elimination for the first time this spring in Monday's Game 4, and they'll need the German at his best.