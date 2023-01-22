Draisaitl scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl was the only Oiler to record exactly one point, but he made it count as the game-winning goal. This was his ninth game-winner of the season. He's notched six goals and five assists during his current six-game point streak, and he's up to 28 tallies, 73 points, 143 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 46 contests overall.