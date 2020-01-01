Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tickles twine on power play
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Draisaitl took a back seat to James Neal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who each had four points Tuesday. Still, the German is up to 62 points (23 tallies, 39 helpers) in 42 games. Draisaitl's defensive woes continued -- he went minus-2 and is now minus-20 for the year despite the otherwise gaudy offensive numbers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.