Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tickles twine on power play

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Draisaitl took a back seat to James Neal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who each had four points Tuesday. Still, the German is up to 62 points (23 tallies, 39 helpers) in 42 games. Draisaitl's defensive woes continued -- he went minus-2 and is now minus-20 for the year despite the otherwise gaudy offensive numbers.