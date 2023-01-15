Draisaitl scored twice on four shots and doled out six hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl made an impact in a couple of ways, scoring a goal in each of the first two periods and throwing his body around against an opponent that's not afraid of the rough stuff. This was Draisiatl's fourth multi-point effort through seven outings in January. The German superstar is up to 26 goals, 68 points, 141 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-3 rating through 43 appearances this season.