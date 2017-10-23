Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Trending toward Tuesday return
Draisaitl (concussion) could be eligible to return versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
Draisaitl has not yet been cleared to play or activated off injured reserve, both steps which would need to take place to get him back in the lineup. If given the green light, the youngster will almost certainly return to the top line alongside Connor McDavid. If he is going to suit up, the Oilers should provide an update following the game-day skate Tuesday.
