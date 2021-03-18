Draisaitl posted three assists, two of which came on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl was at his playmaking best in the contest. He had a hand in goals by Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun and Connor McDavid. Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games, during which he's amassed seven tallies and eight helpers. The German superstar is up to 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists), 96 shots on net and a plus-23 rating in 32 appearances overall.