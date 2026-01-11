Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two goals in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.
Draisaitl had the Oilers' first two tallies of the contest, but neither lead he created was able to last. The 30-year-old superstar is up to six goals and 11 points over his last eight outings. For the season, he's racked up 23 goals, 63 points, 128 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 45 appearances.
