Draisaitl tallied two goals, including one on the power play, recorded an assist, posted a plus-3 rating, placed three shots on net, had two blocked shots and served two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Draisaitl was a part of history Sunday, as his power-play goal early in the first period helped Connor McDavid tie Wayne Gretzky's record of being the fastest player to dish out 40 assists in a single season. Draisaitl's second goal of the game was his 20th of the campaign, becoming the first player in the league to reach that mark this season. He's been excellent during his nine-game point streak, where he's compiled eight goals, 17 points, a plus-12 rating and 37 shots on net. Barring injury, the 31-year-old superstar is on pace to challenge his career high of 128 points from the 2022-23 regular season.