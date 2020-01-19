Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two helpers in 400th career game
Draisaitl had a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
Draisaitl now has an eight-game point streak, his third run of that length this year. He's produced five goals and nine helpers in that impressive span. For the season, the German has 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 49 outings. Saturday also marked his 400th career game -- Draisaitl has racked up 387 points (152 scores, 235 helpers) in his six-year career.
