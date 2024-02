Draisaitl notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The 28-year-old won a faceoff early in OT and got the puck back to Evan Bouchard, who drifted into the slot before flipping the winner past a screened Jake Oettinger. Draisaitl has seven multi-point performances in the last 13 games, a stretch in which he's racked up seven goals and 22 points, and on the season he sits 13th in the NHL scoring race with 65 points (26 goals, 39 assists) in 51 contests.