Draisaitl posted two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl's goal streak ended at five games, but he was still productive Saturday. He set up Dominik Kahun for the opening tally in the first period, and also helped Connor McDavid for the game-winner in overtime. Draisaitl remains very strong on the scoresheet with six goals, nine helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 10 contests.