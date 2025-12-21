Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
The star center helped set up first-period goals by Andrew Mangiapane and Connor McDavid that tied the game at 2-2, but the Oilers' offense went cold the rest of the way. Draisaitl has been roaring in December, racking up six multi-point performances in the last nine contests while collecting two goals and 19 points, with half of that production (one goal, nine assists) coming on the power play.
