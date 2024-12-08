Draisaitl logged two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Draisaitl had a hand in tallies by Corey Perry and Zach Hyman in this contest. This was Draisaitl's second multi-point effort in a row to make up for the two-game slump that came before it. The 29-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 17 helpers, nine power-play points, 75 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 27 appearances. While his 25.3 shooting percentage will likely recede a bit, Draisaitl has enough talent to continue his push toward a fourth straight 100-point campaign.