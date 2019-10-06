Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two more assists

Draisaitl collected two assists and four shots on goal in the Oilers' 6-5 win over the Kings on Saturday.

The 23-year-old broke out for his first 100-point season in 2018-19 and has already racked up five points through his first two games this year. He had registered a goal and two assists on opening night. Draisaitl and center Connor McDavid provide as lethal a 1-2 punch as any in the NHL.