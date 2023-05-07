Draisaitl scored two goals on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Draisaitl opened the scoring on the power play 2:21 into the game and struck again later in the first period. He's posted six goals over two contests in the second round, and he's up to 13 tallies and four helpers through eight playoff outings this year. The superstar has added 34 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating.