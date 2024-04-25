Draisaitl logged two assists (one on the power play), eight shots on net and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Draisaitl set up goals by Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman in the contest. Three of Draisaitl's four points over two playoff games have come on the power play. He's added 11 shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Draisaitl continues to center the second line, but the 28-year-old could move to play alongside Connor McDavid if the Kings are able to win Friday's Game 3, as the Oilers often put their best players together when playing from behind.