Draisaitl registered a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal on Wednesday.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, finding a loose puck and putting it into a wide-open net for his 31st tally of the season. He also set up Dominik Kahun's game-winner in overtime, springing Kahun for a breakaway strike just 27 seconds into the extra frame. Wednesday's performance was the sixth straight two-point game for Draisaitl, who has reached the scoresheet in all seven games during the month of May (seven goals, nine assists). He has 83 points heading into Saturday's season finale.