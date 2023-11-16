Draisaitl picked up two assists while adding five shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

The 28-year-old superstar recorded his second straight multi-point performance and seventh of the season, finding Connor McDavid for the game's opening tally early in the second period before helping to set up Evander Kane inside the final minute of the third to force OT. Draisaitl is up to six goals and 15 assists through 15 games as he looks to produce his third straight season with at least 110 points.