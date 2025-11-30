Draisaitl produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Both points came in the second period, as Draisaitl snapped a shot past Joey Daccord before helping to set up Zach Hyman for his own tally. Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which the 30-year-old superstar has piled up five goals and 13 points.