Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two-point effort in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.
Both points came in the second period, as Draisaitl snapped a shot past Joey Daccord before helping to set up Zach Hyman for his own tally. Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which the 30-year-old superstar has piled up five goals and 13 points.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points including OT winner•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores twice in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores in loss to Dallas•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Key role in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: One of each in Tuesday's win•