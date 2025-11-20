Draisaitl produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

After helping to set up Darnell Nurse for the Oilers' first tally of the night in the first period, Draisaitl potted his team's last goal in the third. The superstar center has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and on the season he's delivered 14 goals and 26 points in 22 contests, including seven goals and 12 points with the man advantage.