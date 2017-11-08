Draisaitl potted a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Draisaitl got the scoring started early in the second period with his fourth goal of the season and dished out a beautiful assist on Connor McDavid's game-winner 38 seconds into overtime. The third overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft was held without a point for the first time in four games since turning 22 by Detroit on Sunday, but unsurprisingly began a new streak with his third goal in four November appearances.