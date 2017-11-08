Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points in 2-1 win
Draisaitl potted a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.
Draisaitl got the scoring started early in the second period with his fourth goal of the season and dished out a beautiful assist on Connor McDavid's game-winner 38 seconds into overtime. The third overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft was held without a point for the first time in four games since turning 22 by Detroit on Sunday, but unsurprisingly began a new streak with his third goal in four November appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Has helpers in consecutive games•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three assists Thursday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Trending toward Tuesday return•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Won't play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Could return Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...