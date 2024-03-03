Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

The 28-year-old superstar initially got credit for the game-winning goal in the third as well, but it was later determined he hadn't gotten his stick on a Brett Kulak point shot, and Draisaitl had to settle for a helper. It's his ninth multi-point performance in the last 15 games, a stretch in which he's cranked out eight goals and 24 points. Draisaitl's second-period tally Saturday was his 30th of the season, marking the sixth straight campaign he's reached that milestone.