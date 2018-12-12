Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points in triumph
Draisaitl dazzled to the tune of a goal and two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 6-4 road win over the Avalanche.
With 16 goals and 21 assists through 31 games, Draisaitl is performing as expected given that he was the third overall pick from the 2014 draft. The German is a stud in his own right, but he gets to play with world-class pivot Connor McDavid to remain in the elite class of fantasy wingers.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lights lamp twice against Wild•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Plays defenseman minutes•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tearing it up with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in home win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Finds twine against Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...