Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points in win over B's

Draisaitl scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

He set up Darnell Nurse for what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period, then potted an empty-netter to ice the win for the Oilers. Draisaitl has been a bit quiet lately by his sky-high standards, but he's still racked up five goals and 12 points over his last 12 games.