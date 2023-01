Draisaitl tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period, his first tally since Dec. 13. He'd add an assist on Zach Hyman's goal in the second. Despite his recent scoring slump, Draistail remains second in the NHL with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) through 38 games.