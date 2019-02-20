Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points without McDavid

Draisaitl registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Even with all-world talent Connor McDavid unavailable due to an illness, Draisaitl was able to bank his 22nd multi-point outing of the 2018-19 campaign. The German also provided Edmonton's lone goal in the skills competition, but Alex Galchenyuk quickly canceled out his goal and Vinnie Hinostroza ultimately followed up with the game-winner.