Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Both of Draisaitl's points in the contest came on the power play. He tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period and then set up Evan Bouchard's go-ahead marker 1:32 into the third. This was Draisaitl's first multi-point since Nov. 26. The 28-year-old crossed the 30-point mark Friday and now has 11 tallies, 20 helpers, 71 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 24 games this season.