Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Both of Draisaitl's points in the contest came on the power play. He tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period and then set up Evan Bouchard's go-ahead marker 1:32 into the third. This was Draisaitl's first multi-point since Nov. 26. The 28-year-old crossed the 30-point mark Friday and now has 11 tallies, 20 helpers, 71 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 24 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores go-ahead goal on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Goal, assist in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two-point effort in OT win•