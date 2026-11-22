Draisaitl produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old superstar gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead late in the first period with a one-timer on a seeing-eye feed from Connor McDavid, but the home side dominated over the final 40 minutes. Draisaitl has delivered multi-point performances in seven of 11 games in November, racking up 10 goals and 20 points during that red-hot stretch with seven of those points (four goals, three assists) coming on the power play.