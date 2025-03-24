Draisaitl (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in any of the Oilers' three games this week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Monday.

Draisaitl has missed the last two games, and head coach Kris Knoblauch indicated Friday that both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (lower body) could miss at least a week. Monday's report is roughly in line with those remarks and would mean that the soonest that Draisaitl would be in the mix to return would be against the Golden Knights on April 1. Draisaitl will presumably continue to be monitored closely throughout the week, but Derek Ryan could continue to see playing time for the Oilers in the coming games.