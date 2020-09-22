Draisaitl was named the winner of the Hart Tophy as the NHL's MVP as well as the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers Monday.

Draisaitl was exceptional in 2019-20, leading the league in scoring with an absurd 43 goals and 110 points in just 71 regular-season contests. The 24-year-old pivot has now scored at least 43 goals and 105 points in back-to-back campaigns, and there's no reason to believe he won't be able to repeat those feats in 2020-21, making him a surefire top-five fantasy pick heading into next year's drafts.