Draisaitl (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash with Seattle, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
In addition to Draisaitl, the Oilers will also be without superstar Connor McDavid (lower-body), who is undergoing an MRI on Friday. With its top two centers sidelined, Edmonton will likely move Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique into top-six roles. For his part, Draisaitl will miss his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury.
