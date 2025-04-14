Draisaitl (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Draisaitl continues to deal with an undisclosed injury, and he'll be unavailable for the penultimate game of the regular season. His final chance to suit up before the start of the playoffs will be Wednesday in San Jose, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for postseason play if he's unavailable against the Sharks. The 29-year-old has been a stellar contributor when healthy this season, logging 52 goals, 54 assists and 34 PIM while averaging 21:31 of ice time over 71 appearances.