Draisaitl (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Winnipeg, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Draisaitl will miss his second straight game. He did skate Saturday, but it's not clear how long he'll be out of the lineup. The 27-year-old has 21 goals and 57 points in 36 contests this season. Kailer Yamamoto might play in an increased role while Draisaitl is unavailable.