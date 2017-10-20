Draisaitl (concussion) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Initial indications were that Draisaitl might be ready in time to face Philadelphia, but it appears he has not been given the all-clear. Considering the difficult nature of pinpointing return dates from concussions, it's tough to estimate when the center will return to the lineup; however, his next opportunity to do so will come Tuesday when the Oilers head to Pittsburgh.