Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Won't play Saturday
Draisaitl (concussion) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Initial indications were that Draisaitl might be ready in time to face Philadelphia, but it appears he has not been given the all-clear. Considering the difficult nature of pinpointing return dates from concussions, it's tough to estimate when the center will return to the lineup; however, his next opportunity to do so will come Tuesday when the Oilers head to Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Could return Saturday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sits out Sunday's skate•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Now showing concussion-like symptoms•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...