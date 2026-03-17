Draisaitl (lower body) isn't available for Tuesday's home matchup against the Sharks.

The Oilers have yet to offer a timeline for Draisaitl's return, but head coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday that the team doesn't want to aggravate or make the German forward's injury worse. The 30-year-old will continue to be evaluated in the coming days, but at this point, it seems less likely Draisaitl will be available for Thursday's matchup versus Florida as well. Jason Dickinson is expected to slot in as the second-line center while Draisaitl is sidelined.