Draisaitl (lower body) has not started skating but is expected to get on the ice soon, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Monday.

Draisaitl has been on the shelf for nine straight games due to his lower-body problem and is expected to miss at least five more since the Oilers ruled him out for the regular season. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old center was riding a nine-game point streak during which he produced six goals and 11 helpers. At this point, there is still time for the German to get back to 100 percent before the start of the playoffs, though it could be close.