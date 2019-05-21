Oilers' Logan Day: Secures entry-level deal
Day agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Tuesday.
Day went undrafted coming out of D-III Endicott College, but managed to earn a spot with AHL Bakersfield. After leading all Condors defesnemen with 34 points in 64 games last year, the blueliner caught the attention of team brass and earned a one-year deal from the club. With Alex Petrovic and Kevin Gravel set to hit free agency, it could open up a spot on the 23-man roster for Day heading into the 2019-20 campaign, though he may still have to spend some time in the minors.
