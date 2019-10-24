Oilers' Logan Day: Sent down to minors
Day (hand) was activated off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Day suffered an injury during training camp, which required him to start the year on injured reserve. With the blueliner healthy, he will link up with the Condors. Last season, the 25-year-old registered seven goals and 27 helpers with Bakersfield and will likely need to wait at least another year before getting his chance to break into the NHL.
