Oilers' Logan Day: Suffers undisclosed injury
Day is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Until cleared to play, Day can't be sent down to the minors and will likely start the year on long-term, injured reserve if his problem lingers. Once given the green light, the blueliner will link up with the Condors and figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors.
