Oilers' Logan Day: Will go under knife
Day will undergo hand surgery, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Day's timeline for recovery still isn't clear, but it's likely he'll miss the rest of the preseason. Since he can't be sent down to minors while injured, he may begin the season on the Oilers' injured reserve until he's healthy again.
