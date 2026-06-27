Oilers' Malcom Gastrin: Selected by Oilers in Round 3

Gastrin was the 84th overall pick by Edmonton in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gastrin becomes the second member of his family to be drafted in two years, as his older brother Milton was selected No. 37 overall by Washington in 2025 and recently dealt to St. Louis in the Jordan Kyrou trade. Malcom isn't quite as offensively gifted as his brother, but he does have extremely strong hockey sense, which allows him to constantly get open and create scoring chances. Gastrin also has time on his side, as he won't turn 18 years of age until the middle of August. He should be in the conversation for the Swedish World Junior team this upcoming holiday season.