Fayne was placed on waivers Sunday, with Edmonton intending to reassign him to AHL Bakersfield should he go unclaimed.

Having spent nearly the entirety of 2016-17 in the minors, Fayne's fight to make Edmonton's Opening Night roster made it to October, but his $3.625 million cap hit ultimately proved to be too large of an obstacle to overcome. Fayne is a solid, stay-at-home defender, but doesn't fit Edmonton's system and is unlikely to see NHL ice until his current deal expires upon the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.