Letestu secured the 2-1 overtime victory over Chicago with a big power-play slap shot on Thursday.

Letestu ended the game with just seconds left before the shootout while The Oilers were on a 4-on-3 man advantage. The 32-year-old has now scored a power-play goal in back-to-back contests. Letestu set career highs in goals (16) and points (35) last year and with Edmonton's dangerous offense, he should post similar numbers once again.