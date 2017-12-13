Letestu scored a short-handed goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Blue Jackets.

Letestu continues his recent hot streak, with three goals and eight points in his last seven contests. The 32-year-old forward is distinctive from most fourth-line players in that he is a fixture on the top power-play unit, which gives him legitimate fantasy value in deeper leagues.

