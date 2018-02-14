Oilers' Mark Letestu: Earns rare point
Letestu collected an assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.
After being deemed a healthy scratch on Jan. 25, Letestu has only responded with two points in the last six games (both helpers). The 32-year-old center has 18 points in 54 games in 2017-18 (eight goals, ten assists). Despite the numbers, Letestu still retains value in deep leagues with his constant presence on the power-play unit.
