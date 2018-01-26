Letestu will be a healthy scratch for Thursday contest against the Flames, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Letestu is currently trapped in a brutal 14-game scoreless drought, registering just 20 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating during the span. Edmonton doesn't play again until Feb. 1 and, barring any roster changes, he should be back in the lineup.

